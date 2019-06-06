Simone Miller Talks about her new series “Detention Adventure”, The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel, and her help with Jamaican Canadian Association

Rising Star Simone Miller stars as Raign Westbrook on the all new original series “Detention Adventure”. Not only is starring in The Clark Sisters : The First Ladies of Gospel, she making a new name for herself in the music business. If she is not acting, she is spending quality time with her sisters or giving back to the community with the Jamician Candidian Association. Simone Miller talks to Cliche Magazine about her new show, movies and about her love for Jamician Canadian Association.

Cliché : What can people expect from watching Detention Adventure?

Simone Miller : People can expect to see lots of crazy science experiments, expect to laugh a lot as the show is really funny and written really well. There are also many riddles that Raign, Joy, Hulk and Brett, will hopefully be able to decode in order to find Alexander Graham Bell’s hidden Lab.

What do you admire most about your character, Raign Westbrook?

I admire Raign’s determination in achieving her goals even when her friends get discouraged, Raign is always there to remind them and encourage them to keep going.

What was it like to star in The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel? Are you a fan of their music?

It was an unreal experience to be a part of such an incredible film. I am beyond excited to have been a part of this project. I play Young Dorinda in the film, and based on the amazing cast and crew I can’t wait to see it! I became a fan of their music once I got the audition!

When you are not acting, what is one thing that you like to do?

When I am not acting, I am often found jumping on my trampoline playing with my two younger sisters. I really love spending time with my sisters. They are truly my best friends.

Who do you admire the most in the industry?

Lin Manuel Miranda! He is an amazing actor, singer, writer, composer etc. He created the musical “Hamilton”! He is such an inspiration, as he not only created this musical, he also starred in it! Despite all odds he was able to create a highly entertaining educational musical that leaves me in awe!

If you could give advice to younger girls/guys about getting into the acting world, what would it be?

My advice would be “Don’t be too hard on yourself”. Always try to stand out from the rest. Do something different so that you will be remembered. Never give up as it is a competitive industry, but your time will come if you keep at it!

How did you join the Jamaican Canadian Association? What has been your favorite part about volunteering with them?

My father introduced me to this Association through his colleague at work. Whenever there are volunteering days I love to tag along and do what I can. Through the years I have come to love the joyful atmosphere and being able to help those in need, which is my favorite part of volunteering. We have painted Churches, given away school supplies and usually do this three times a year! It is truly heart-warming and humble experience.

Can fans expect any music from you anytime soon?

I am currently working on some original music! I guess you will just have to stay tuned!

Simone Miller Talks about her new series “Detention Adventure”, The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel, and her help with Jamaican Canadian Association. Photo Credit: Mai Tilson.