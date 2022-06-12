ireland-baldwin-kisses-boyfriend-in-front-of-eiffel-tower-in-spaghetti-strap-sundress:-photos

View gallery

Ireland Baldwin gave her boyfriend, a musician called RAC, a romantic smooch while standing outside of the Eiffel Tower on June 11. She has been romantically linked with this particular beau, named Andre Allen Anjos, since July of 2021, according to her social media.

In the first a fourth snapshots in the Instagram post, the two are both seen wearing navy blue getups. Ireland rocked a satin dress, showing off her feminine arm tattoos, while RAC was in a dashing suit when the two embraced in Paris. She also posed with her cousin Alaia in one photo, while they held glasses of rosé outdoors in another. “Not a photobooth background,” the clever caption read.

Clearly no stranger to showing love to her boyfriend online, Ireland gushed over Andre on his birthday in January. “You are the most intelligent, patient, respectful, calming, generous, thrilling, sexy, and inspiring person I’ve ever met but most importantly, you continue to teach me how to be a better person,” she said affectionately while sharing a slew of quirky photos of the musician.

However, it hasn’t been a year filled entirely with sunshine for Ireland. Her family faced some seriously tough times when her father Alec Baldwin accidentally fired off a prop gun that fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming a Western titled “Rust” in October of 2021.

A deeply affected Ireland made a statement about the incident a few days later. “My love and support go to Halnya Hutchins‘ family and friends,” she posted on her Instagram on October 22,

