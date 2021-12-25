is-joseph-baena-a-fan-of-his-dad-arnold-schwarzenegger's-movies?-he-says…

Joseph Baena Dishes on Acting & Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger

Joseph Baena is making a name for himself in Hollywood.

The 24-year-old actor was inspired to do so in part because he grew up watching his own father, Arnold Schwarzeneggar, star in iconic films like Terminator, Predator and Total Recall. As he explained during E! News’ Daily Pop on Dec. 20, “I mean, my dad is a stallion. He’s a man’s man, I like to think, and I look up to him a lot. So in a way, he’s influenced a lot of things: the path that I have taken with acting, with fitness and my physique and the many other things that I’m doing.”

Was Joseph influenced by any particular movie of his dad’s?

“There’s a lot of great movies that he has, but you kind of have to break it down into your favorite comedy [and] your favorite action film,” Joseph said.

That said, Terminator 2 “will always be” his “favorite.”

“I just remember watching it as a kid and being like, ‘Wow, this the…craziest film I have ever seen,'” Joseph said. “It was amazing, the action was amazing.”

Comedy wise, he can’t help but love the 1988 buddy comedy Twins, starring Arnold and Danny DeVito.

“It’s so iconic,” Joseph explained. “Danny DeVito is hilarious, my dad’s hilarious in the film and the characters that they play are just so opposite. I mean, that’s the whole point, they are just the complete opposite of each other and I loved how they both complemented each other at the same time.”

Joseph is slated to star in several upcoming films of his own,

