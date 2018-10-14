Is Michael Bublé Retiring From Music? Not a Chance

Is Michael Bublé retiring from music? The answer is no. Amidst recent rumors that Michael Bublé was leaving the music biz for good, Michael Bublé’s rep told Us Weekly that the pop singer “is not going anywhere.” This occurred just hours after rumors began to swirl, thanks to an interview with Bublé from Daily Mail. The 43-year-old singer was only joking when he said that it was his “last interview.” Apparently, he has a lot of faith in the success of his new album, Love, which drops on November 16. Bublé joked with Daily Mail, “I’m retiring from the business. I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

Bublé’s Rep Assures the Press: “He is Absolutely Not Retiring”

According to Us Weekly, Bublé’s rep claims that the Canadian singer was “talking about the emotions he was feeling during his son’s illness.” Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, faced a devastating diagnosis two years ago: their son Noah had liver cancer. The crooner has been very open with the press about the emotional process. Bublé admitted to Australia’s Today: “It sucks and it still sucks. What we went through is the worst possible thing you can go through as a parent and maybe as a human being.” Although Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, are struggling, they remain positive, especially with the help of supportive people. “Some days when we wished we didn’t wake up, when we did, we felt the love of those people…It gave us faith in humanity.”

