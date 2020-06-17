J. Cole Tackles Police Brutality & Racism In Surprise New Song ‘Snow On Tha Bluff’ — Listen

J. Cole divided fans on Twitter with his first single of 2020. Some were in awe over his ‘effortlessly poetic’ lyrics, while others accused the artist of ‘tone policing’ a female for her posts about racial injustices.

J. Cole, 35, caused an uproar on Twitter by dropping “Snow On Tha Bluff” with no heads up on June 17. This was his first new music release since 2019, but that wasn’t the only reason Cole’s name began to trend online. The song was a different take on the Black Lives Matter movement — while it dived right into the racial injustice issues that protesters are currently fighting against, it caught fans’ attentions for critiquing both himself and an unnamed “she” who has been trying to educate the public about these issues.

Cole starts the track right off by saying people are “fooled” by his college degree, rapping that his “IQ is average.” On that note, he launches into a verse about a “young lady” who is “way smarter than me”: “I scrolled through her timeline in these wild times, and I started to read / She mad at these crackers, she mad at these capitalists, mad at these murder police.” He then tackles his criticism of this activist, rapping, “She mad at the celebrities, lowkey I be thinkin’ she talkin’ ’bout me / Now I ain’t no dummy to think I’m above criticism / So when I see something that’s valid, I listen / But s–t, it’s something about the queen tone that’s botherin’ me.”

Cole’s suggestion was to instead “treat people like children” as she tries to educate them: “F–k is the point of you preaching your message to those that already believe what you believe? / I’m on some ‘F–k a retweet,’ most people is sheep / You got all the answers but how you gon’ reach?

