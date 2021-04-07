Celebrities

Jack Hanna's Family Announces He Has Alzheimer's Disease

by Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Jack Hanna — the famed and beloved animal expert — is battling with Alzheimer’s disease … and his family says it’s progressed “much faster in the last few months.” Jack’s three daughters — Kathaleen, Suzanne and Julie — made the sad…  » Read Full Articles

