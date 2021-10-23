jack-nicholson’s-kids:-everything-to-know-about-his-5-children

Jack Nicholson is a proud dad of five! Learn about his kids here with ex-wife Sandra Knight, and former partners Rebecca Broussard and Winnie Hollman.

Jack Nicholson, 84, is a family fan at heart. The legendary actor shares five children with his former partners, including his only ex-wife Sandra Knight.

The Shining actor wed Sandra, now 82, back in 1962. The exes welcomed their only daughter Jennifer Nicholson in 1963, before ultimately splitting five years later. “The real Jack is a loving, caring, giving person,” Sandra said to Closer magazine of their union back in 2016. “We had a very beautiful, sweet marriage,” she added.

Jack and his ex-wife Sandra Knight in ‘The Terror’. (A I P/Kobal/Shutterstock)

His second child, Caleb James Goddard, was born out of a relationship with Susan Anspach — however, Caleb was later legally adopted by actor Mark Goddard.

Susan Anspach and Jack Nicholson are seen in the 1970 film ‘Five Easy Pieces’. (Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Jack later met former model Winnie Hollman, who is the mother of his daughter Honey, born in 1981.

He became a dad for the third and fourth time via ex Rebecca Broussard, 58, who he was in a relationship with from 1989 to 1994. The former couple are parents to daughter Lorraine, born in 1990, and son Raymond, born in 1992.

Jack Nicholson and ex Rebecca Broussard share two kids together. (Brucculeri/Shutterstock)

Read more about Jack’s five kids below!

Jennifer Nicholson

Jennifer Nicholson was born on September 13, 1963 to Jack and his only ex-wife Sandra Knight. After their split, Jennifer was raised in Hawaii by her mother. She later attended the University of Southern California where she studied art.

