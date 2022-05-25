Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Giannulli Officially Dating After Months Of Romance Speculation

May 24, 2022
jacob-elordi-&-olivia-jade-giannulli-officially-dating-after-months-of-romance-speculation
Written by
0

View gallery

Olivia JadeThe Women's Cancer Research Fund hosts an Unforgettable Evening, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2018

West Hollywood, CA - Olivia Jade arrives at Craig's in West Hollywood Pictured: Olivia Jade BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Olivia Jade is getting away from it all and living it up in Cabo! Olivia is all bikinis, sunshine, and selfies while enjoying her Mexican getaway. The Youtuber snapped selfies of hersel as she enjoyed her vacation time at her massive getaway stay. *Shot on May 3, 2021* Pictured: Olivia Jade BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: AP/Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi are officially a couple! The Euphoria actor, 24, and social media star, 22, were first seen in December 2021 while making a coffee run in Los Angeles. Jacob had only been split from Kaia Gerber for a month when they made their first appearance, and according to Us Weekly, the duo was taking it slow at the time. “They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” an inside source told the magazine in 2021. “So far it’s going well and there’s sparks between them.”

Jacob ElordiJacob Elordi (AP/Shutterstock)

Apparently, the sparks have continued to build, with the couple being seen walking their dogs around a Los Angeles park early in May. Since then, Jacob has been linked to model Bianca Finch. Olivia broke up with ex boyfriend Jackson Guthy in August 2021. According to Us, their breakup came as a result of pressure from the college admissions scandal Olivia’s parents, Full House star Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, were involved in.

Jacob’s relationship with model Kaia lasted from 2020-2021, with the gorgeous couple ultimately calling it quits in November 2021. “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” Kaia told Vogue in June 2021.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

lebron-james-to-rock-kobe-bryant-tribute-during-nba-restart,-'let's-get-it'

LeBron James to Rock Kobe Bryant Tribute During NBA Restart, 'Let's Get It'

July 30, 2020

Chad Michael Collins Answers the Call in “Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare”

October 28, 2019
scarlett-johansson,-colin-jost-wedding-news-raises-money-for-meals-on-wheels

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Wedding News Raises Money for Meals on Wheels

October 31, 2020