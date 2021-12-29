Jada Pinkett Smith Embraces Alopecia Struggle With Candid Video About Hair Loss

Jada Pinkett Smith just got real about hair loss. Scroll on to see the actress explain why she “can only laugh” after being diagnosed with alopecia.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Debuts Fresh Shaved Head

No hair, don’t care!

That’s the mentality Jada Pinkett Smith is putting forward after spending years struggling with hair loss. In an Instagram video shared on Dec. 28, the Matrix Resurrections star gave fans a candid look at how she’s embracing her bare scalp after being diagnosed with alopecia.

Showing off a bald line on the center of her head, Jada began the 40-second clip saying, “Now at this point, I can only laugh.”

“Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that,” she said with a chuckle. “It just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult to hide, so I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions.”

While she’s been known to rock turbans, Jada added that she’s considering upping her hair accessories game with some bling. “You know, mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there,” she quipped. “I’m going to make me a little crown. That’s what mama’s going to do.”

Her positive outlook also spilled into the caption of her post, which read: “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

Jada has been open about her struggles with hair loss in the past. She first spoke out during a May 2018 episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Talk Talk,

