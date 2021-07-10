jada-pinkett-smith-passed-out-on-‘the-nutty-professor’-set

UPDATED ON : JULY 9, 2021 / 10:42 PM

In an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed to her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter, Willow Smith, that her drug and alcohol use got so extreme she passed on the set of the 1996 film The Nutty Professor.

“I wasn’t the type of person that was drinking every day. You know, I was, like, a weekend party girl,” Jada explained but said there was one time where it affected her work.

“I had one incident. That was an eye-opening incident for me as well. I had one incident on Nutty Professor. I passed out. Makeup trailer… I passed out. I went to work high, and it was a bad batch of ecstasy.”

She continued, I told everybody that I had taken–I must’ve had old medication in a vitamin bottle. That’s what I said.”

After that incident Jada said she made a change, “I tell you what I did though. Got my ass together and got on that set. That was the last time.”

Watch the latest episode of Red Table Talk, which focuses on drug and alcohol use, on Facebook Watch above.

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

