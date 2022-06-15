jada-pinkett-smith-&-tupac:-everything-to-know-about-their-close-relationship

View gallery

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Adam Nadel/AP/Shutterstock

Jada Pinkett Smith is known for being one half of one Hollywood’s most famous marriages, with controversial Oscar winner Will Smith. She’s also famous for her Red Table Talk tv show. What’s less known, however, is that she had a relationship with legendary late rapper Tupac Shakur. The Bad Moms actress, 50, met him in Baltimore in the ’80s, where she was born and raised, and a tight friendship developed in the years leading up to his still-unsolved 1996 death in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tupac Shakur (Adam Nadel/AP/Shutterstock)

But what was the nature of their relationship, and how did it start? Here’s everything you need to know about Jada and Tupac’s close relationship.

How Did Jada and Tupac originally meet?

The Madagascar actress and “So Many Tears” rapper met at the Baltimore School for The Arts in Maryland in the mid ’80s. “It was the first day and he came over to me and introduced himself,” Jada said in an interview, per People. “And in high school, Pac was a little funny looking. Definitely from looking at him, wasn’t necessarily the type of cat that I would even like, deal with.” Still, she shared, she was drawn to him. “But as soon as he approached me, he was like a magnet,” she continued. “Once you paid attention to him he kind of sucked you in. And we hit it off from that moment on… I don’t think either one of us thought we would have made it in the way that we did,

