jameela-jamil-fiercely-defends-her-producing-credit-on-boyfriend-james-blake's-album

Also on Oct. 9, she posted to Instagram that she initially told James she didn’t want to be credited because she was “so preemptively sick of the internet.” She added that she ultimately opted to take the credit in order to encourage other women to own their accomplishments.

“James had to fight me to take credit on this album because I was so Preemptively sick of the internet. Especially after this same thing happened on his last record that I worked for countless hours on,” the Legendary judge wrote. “In the end I took the credit I deserved because of how important it is for women who work on music to visibly exist in the space of music production, and because I would want any of you who follow me to take ownership of what is rightfully your achievements.”

Among those sharing support in the comments section was Questlove, who wrote, “Take all the credit.” Additionally, Chelsea Handler posted, “Women are smarter, more resourceful, and have had to deal with forced humility. We’re done with all that.”

Previously, Jameela had tweeted on Oct. 8 that it was the “privilege of my life was getting to work on this record,” adding a photo of marketing for the album from Times Square in New York City. James, 33, responded to that tweet by writing, “Couldn’t have done it without you. The privilege was mine!!”

