james-charles-returns-to-youtube-after-months-of-“self-reflection”

James Charles & Morphe Part Ways Amid Sexual Allegations With Minors

James Charles is back on YouTube after “a lot of self-reflection.”

In a new video titled “An Open Conversation,” Charles spoke about what he has learned since stepping away from YouTube in April, amid allegations from two minors that he had inappropriate conversations with them on social media.

“I owe a massive apology to anybody I have hurt or anybody I made uncomfortable with my actions,” Charles said in an April video. He alleged the two victims told him they were 18, and he “engaged in flirty conversation” until learning their real ages.

On Friday, July 2, Charles acknowledged it would be “ridiculous and irresponsible to try to just come back to social media and pretend like nothing happened, and move on with regularly scheduled makeup programming.”

In fact, the beauty influencer confessed that the claims have been “the worst but most important wake-up call of my entire life for a lot of different reasons.” The 22 year old added, “This is by far the most embarrassing thing to ever happen to me.”

At the start of his new sit-down, he addressed viewers’ reactions to his last video, saying that “one of the biggest pieces of feedback that I got was that I felt really, really and genuine and scripted, and that really, really sucks because that video was not scripted.”

The makeup expert recapped his response at the time, noting, “In that video, [I] talked about how basically two guys that [had] come forward with stories on social media about how I had inappropriate contact with them when they were under the age of 18… I did mention in that video that they had lied to me about their age.”

Though he was “upset” by the allegations,

