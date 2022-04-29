james-corden-announces-‘late-late-show’-exit:-‘it’s-been-a-blast’ 

James Corden is leaving The Late Late Show. “I’ve decided to sign on for one more year on the show and that this will be my last year hosting,” the Brit shared on his show Thursday as he discussed his departure. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?”

James — who began hosting the program in 2015 after Craig Ferguson‘s departure — will extend his contract for one more year before signing off completely, adding in his speech how he never wanted the show to “overstay its welcome” although he loved making it. “I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there. Okay?” he concluded.

Although he was considered an unlikely choice for the show, James helped revitalize the 12:30pm slot, creating viral segments like Carpool Karaoke, Drop the Mic, Spill Your Guts, and more.

“There will be so many tears,” James continued in the speech to his audience. “‘Cause this has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, it really has. I’ve never taken this job for granted. Ever. Not once. And… the fact that you watch us at home. Or you watch us online. Wherever you are, all over the world. The fact that we get to try and entertain you and spend time with you is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show.”

The talk show host concluded his speech with a toast to “the next 12 months” before he takes his final bow.

» Read Full Article