James Gunn Fired By Disney For Row Of Offensive Tweets; No Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Upon closer inspection of James Gunn’s Twitter feed, a slew of offensive tweets have come to light. Gunn didn’t write anything too disrespectful comments himself but making light of sensitive topics like pedophilia and rape is just as bad. As a result, Disney has cut all ties with Gunn, dropping him from the production of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

Alan Horn, the Chairman of Disney Studios made the announcement earlier today, condemning Gunn’s comments. Gunn released a statement of his own in an attempt to mitigate the backlash.

“My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative. I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time. Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today. Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then. All I can do now, beyond offering my sincere and heartfelt regret, is to be the best human being I can be: accepting, understanding, committed to equality, and far more thoughtful about my public statements and my obligations to our public discourse. To everyone inside my industry and beyond, I again offer my deepest apologies. Love to all.”

As you can see, Gunn isn’t shrugging off the accusations or making light of them. His response seems genuine and backed up by his positive track-record. Gunn never raised any alarms before and has acted accordingly on social media. That in no way excuses Gunn of the insensitive comments he made but the director should be shown some leniency.

Nevertheless, the bigger concern with Gunn’s firing is what’ll happen to Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. Disney has yet to greenlight the film so that presents a danger to the film’s fate. If the studio doesn’t contract a director capable of picking up where Gunn left off, the third Guardians film might not happen. Plus, Disney has tons of Marvel movies waiting to go into production. Therefore, it’s safe to say a different Marvel movie could take Guardians 3’s spot.

On the plus side, Iron Man 4 or Captain America 4 could happen. Both Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have expressed their intent to leave the MCU but they could continue on. Disney would have to cough up a lot of cash for RDJ and Evans to stay but the return would be well worth it. That being said, a lot of variables would have to fall into place for either film to replace Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

Images provided by Pixabay and Flickr CC License

Photograph courtesy of Ma_Co2013 on Flickr