james-kennedy-spotted-holding-hands-with-new-woman-2-months-after-raquel-leviss-split

James & Raquel Reunion Breakup For Cameras?

Has the self-described “white Kanye West” found his own Julia Fox?

Anything is possible when it comes to James Kennedy.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 24 to share several video Stories from a night out in Las Vegas with friends, including one that showed him holding hands with a mystery brunette.

The pair quickly separate and James continues to film, but the unidentified woman can be seen in the following Story as they roam the halls of an immersive art experience.

According to a source, this isn’t the first time they’ve hung out.

“She’s someone new he’s been casually seeing,” the insider exclusively tells E! News.

Earlier in the evening, James documented a celebratory dinner with a bigger group of people in honor of his upcoming birthday.

The DJ turns 30 on Wednesday, Jan. 26, just a little less than two months after he and his fiancée Raquel Leviss broke up.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” James and Raquel said in a joint statement on their respective Instagram pages on Sunday, Dec. 5. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Instagram

James and Raquel’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars were taken aback by the split, which they learned about while filming the season nine reunion.

» Read Full Article