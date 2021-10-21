jamie-foxx’s-daughters:-meet-his-2-beautiful-kids-corinne-&-annalise

Jamie Foxx is a proud dad to daughters Corinne and Annalise. Here’s everything to know about the award-winning actor and singer’s children.

Jamie Foxx is a proud parent. The award-winning actor, singer, and producer, real name Eric Bishop, 53, recently opened up about how he had no desire to marry or lead that “cookie cutter” life, revealing that his untraditional lifestyle has only strengthened his bond with his children. The Just Mercy actor has never been married, but has two daughters: Corinne Foxx, 27, and Annalise Bishop, 12, with former partners. While speaking to E! News’ Daily Pop on October 18, Jamie said his chosen path has allowed him to become closer with the kids.

“A lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older,” Jamie said, citing some of his friends’ failed marriages. “Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractured from their families. Us, we actually came together more. So I don’t know what that is, I just know that it is different but it’s a whole lot of love. The pressure of me being married, I don’t think we’ve even had conversations about it. They just love their daddy, and I just keep moving.” Below is everything to know about Jamie’s two daughters!

Corinne Foxx Jamie Foxx with daughter Corinne (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Born February 15, 1994 in Los Angeles, California, Corinne Foxx (real name Corinne Marie Bishop) is Jamie’s firstborn and oldest child. The actor welcomed Corinne with former partner Connie Kline, an Air Force veteran. The two had a brief relationship after meeting in 1993. She has followed in her father’s footsteps with a career in Hollywood, appearing in TV shows and films like 47 Meters Down: Uncaged,

» Read Full Article