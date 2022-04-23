jana-kramer-and-ian-schinelli-break-up-3-months-after-going-public

Jana Kramer Reveals the Dating Rule She & Ex Mike Caussin Set

Jana Kramer got the boy—but now she’s moving on.

Jana shared she and Ian Schinelli have broken up, after making her relationship Instagram official in January.

During an April 22 interview with Access Hollywood, she was asked what her advice is for someone going through breakup. Jana noted, “I mean, I’m kinda going through it right now.”

Access Hollywood‘s Scott Evans stopped to ask, “Wait what?” while reporter Kit Hoover added, “Are you serious?”

Jana replied, “Yeah, you know it’s good. I think I still—I think what I would say though is, ‘Your story isn’t over. You’re never gonna be alone. It’s never—it’s not as bad as it seems in the moment.'” Continuing with the breakup advice, she said, “And I think time is a beautiful thing and to just know that God has bigger plans for you in store.'”

The One Tree Hill actress also seemed to address their split by re-sharing an inspirational post to her Instagram Story on April 22

“If you’re happy alone, you’ll be happier together,” the post began. “There is no type of affection that can fill the void in a person who doesn’t love themselves already. There is no independence in dependency. There is no personal security in attaching yourself to a secure person.”

The post concluded, “Until you have a healthy relationship with yourself, you won’t make healthy decisions about someone else.”

Instagram

Jana was first introduced to Ian by Shawn Johnson‘s husband, Andrew East, she revealed on her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast in January.

» Read Full Article