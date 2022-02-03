janet-jackson’s-relationship-with-michael’s-3-kids-revealed-after-documentary-release

Exclusive

February 2, 2022 11:54PM EST

Janet Jackson ‘wants to help’ Paris Jackson with a specific part of her life as her niece has an opinion about her new tell-all documentary, which dives deep into their family’s background.

Janet Jackson, 55, stepped into the spotlight once again when she released her incredible tell-all documentary on Lifetime and A&E last week, and although it wasn’t mentioned in the four-part special, her relationship with her late brother Michael Jackson‘s three kids is now being revealed. It turns out the doting aunt has a “wonderful relationship” with Prince Jackson, 24, Paris Jackson, 23, and Blanket Jackson, 19, and is in close contact with them regularly.

“Janet still has a wonderful relationship with all of the kids and is constantly in touch with them all,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She has hung out with them around Halloween at her mother’s house in Encino and she is still in their life as any good aunt would be. Janet even wants to help Paris with her music career if she wanted any help.”

Janet Jackson, Paris Jackson, and Blanket Jackson at Michael Jackson’s funeral. (Shutterstock)

Paris has followed in her father’s footsteps when it comes to her career and has already released her own studio album, Wilted, in 2020 and has collaborated with many other artists for different songs.

“Their relationship is very strong,” the insider continued. “All the kids love her and vice versa, the family is really a tight knit unit. And the one person that finds it most important to keep ties with the family is Prince, he is without question the rock that keeps it all together.

