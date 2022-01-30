janet-jackson-says-son-eissa,-5,-is-‘my-life’-&-‘heart’:-‘i-love-being-a-mother’

Breaking News

January 29, 2022 10:43PM EST

Janet Jackson gave birth to her only child, son Eissa, at the age of 50 in 2017. She revealed becoming a mom has been the ‘biggest change’ in her life in her new docuseries.

Janet Jackson, 55, got emotional while talking about her sweet son Eissa Al Mana, 5, in her new A&E and Lifetime documentary series Janet. “The biggest change in my life is my son Eissa. He’s my heart, he’s my life,” she said in part 4 of the series, which aired on Jan. 29. “I don’t have as much rehearsal time because I have a son. A beautiful boy!…He’s my heart, he’s my life…I love being a mother, I love my new job,” she also said.

The legendary singer has kept her only son fairly out of the spotlight since his birth. While she has infrequently shared rare photos to social media, in addition to being photographed with Eissa a handful of times — it has been years since fans have seen the adorable little boy. Janet’s mother Katherine Jackson, now 92, also got emotional as she admitted she didn’t think Janet would ever have children. “Seeing Janet as a mother warms my heart …Eissa is the sweetest little thing,” she said of her grandson.

Janet gave birth to her only child with her ex-husband, Quatari businessman, Wissam Al Mana, in 2017 at the age of 50. The news came five years after the couple married in 2012. The “Go Deep” singer announced her pregnancy in a photoshoot showing off her baby bump to PEOPLE magazine, as well as via a video shared to social media.

