Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

March 31, 2022
jason-aldean-reacts-to-eric-church's-concert-canceling-controversy
Written by
0

Jason Aldean Calls Carrie Underwood One of the Best Singers

Eric Church isn’t making it easy for Jason Aldean.

After Church received backlash for canceling his April 2 tour to attend an NCAA basketball game, Aldean admitted to E! News’ Daily Pop that he actually understands the decision. Well, to an extent.
 
“I don’t know that I could cancel a show to make it to a game,” he told hosts Loni Love and Melissa Peterman. “I feel like people buying a ticket to come see your show, you kind of have to hold up your end of the deal on that.”

Not wanting to dive too deep into the drama, he wrapped up by sharing that he wouldn’t follow by Church’s example: “I don’t know if I could pull it off.”

And while Aldean won’t be at the 2022 Grammys April 3, he’s got a lot of faith in his “If I Didn’t Love You” duet partner Carrie Underwood.

“We’ve had a chance to perform this live a few times, and she nails it every time,” he shared. “She’s just one of the best female singers of our era, so it was fun to work with her.”

These days, he’s focused on his upcoming album, Macon, Georgia, dropping April 22. Named after his hometown, the disc gave the country superstar the opportunity to revisit his past.

Getty Images

As he explained, “It was cool to do that and be able to show my hometown some love.”

In addition to celebrating the new album, he recently celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with wife Brittany Kerr on March 21.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

how-dolly-parton-saved-her-9-year-old-co-star-from-being-hit-by-a-car

How Dolly Parton Saved Her 9-Year-Old Co-Star From Being Hit By A Car

December 10, 2020
emily-ratajkowski,-kendall-jenner-&-more-best-dressed-celebrities-of-the-week:-quarantine-edition

Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

July 31, 2020

Barack Obama Becomes Video Game Character In Shaq Fu: Legend Reborn DLC

July 3, 2018