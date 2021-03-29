jason-derulo-and-jena-frumes-expecting-their-first-child

Published 17 hours ago

Jason Derulo shared some great news. On Sunday (March 28), the singer took to social media to announce that he and his girlfriend Jena Frumes are expecting their first child together.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes,” the “Take You Dancing” singer wrote in his Instagram post.

He attached a romantic video of the couple holding hands and strolling on a beach. It ends with Derulo lovingly kissing Frumes’ baby bump.

News of their romance surfaced last year during the pandemic lockdown. Metro reported that the singer and social media influencer were quarantined together.

Congratulations!

(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

