jason-sudeikis-pays-tribute-to-ex-olivia-wilde-on-‘ted-lasso’-16-mos.-after-split

March 19, 2022 12:05AM EDT

Jason Sudeikis made a small shout-out to Olivia Wilde on his hit show ‘Ted Lasso’ and it remains one of the sweetest ways to remember his ex.

Did you catch that? Jason Sudeikis revealed a subtle nod to his ex Oliva Wilde on the set of Ted Lasso, and that nod is apparently here to stay. When showing Norah O’Donnell of 60 Minutes around the locker room set of the Apple TV+ hit show, he showed how the writers named members of the team after “friends, family members, and former mentors.”

Although Jason didn’t name Olivia, fans noticed later that one of the lockers featured the last name “Cockburn,” which is actually the actress’ real surname. The name was specifically cut to when the Norah noted “family members” as inspiration.

‘Ted Lasso’ team member names (YouTube).

The former Saturday Night Live confirmed in an interview for GQ’s August issue, published in July 2021 that the stars — who share kids Otis, 7, and Daisy, 4 — officially broke up “in November 2020.” But the reason for the high profile split, Jason said, is still slightly confusing to the actor even all these months later.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he told the publication, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” Jason added of the split: “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about.

