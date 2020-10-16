javi-marroquin’s-gf-lauren-posts-cryptic-message-about-an-‘ending’-after-he’s-accused-of-trying-to-cheat

See Message

October 16, 2020 1:55AM EDT

Just one day after Kailyn Lowry accused Javi Marroquin of trying to cheat on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Javi’s girlfriend — Lauren Comeau — shared a very interesting post.

Lauren Comeau raised eyebrows with a cryptic post in the wake of the latest cheating attempt allegation against her boyfriend, Javi Marroquin. One day after Kailyn Lowry accused her ex-husband, Javi, of allegedly telling her “I want to f— you” on the Oct. 14 episode of Teen Mom 2, Lauren shared a message about an “important phase” in her life “ending” on her Instagram story!

“The Universe is saying to you today: ‘An important phase is ending in your life’,” the horoscope message began, which Lauren shared on Oct. 15. The horoscope continued, “This necessary ending will led you to find your true life path and purpose which you are prompted to fully undertake. Keep up the positive energies and expect further prosperity, fulfilment and happiness to enter your life.”

While it’s unclear whether or not Lauren posted this as a hint of her current status with Javi, the recent accusation made against her boyfriend was certainly shocking. On this past Wednesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn claimed that Javi was giving her a difficult time, since she had proposed a new trade-off system in which they meet halfway to exchange their son Lincoln, 6. “[Javi] texted me, too, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do anything for you because you’re mean to me and Lauren,” Kailyn told Patrick, a Teen Mom 2 producer, on the show. Kailyn then insisted she has no beef with Lauren, saying, “I leave her alone. I don’t talk about her and I’ve liked it that way.”

