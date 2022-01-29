jeannie-mai-keeps-it-real-when-sharing-the-“hardest-part”-of-motherhood

Jeannie Mai’s Sweet Video of Jeezy Talking to Their Baby

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is always one to keep it real.

Whether she’s enjoying girl chat on The Real or documenting her life on Instagram, the 43-year-old host loves to connect with fans and remind them that they aren’t alone.

And as she continues soaking up every moment with her newborn baby girl Monaco, the stylist is opening up about her parenthood journey and sharing the highs and lows of motherhood.

“No matter how prepared you think you are, you aren’t,” she exclusively shared with E! News. “I’ll give it up to moms worldwide. It’s a full-time job that requires you to be the most present at all times!”

While she has plenty of love and support from her mom, known to fans as Mama Mai, and her husband Jeezy, Jeannie said she has found it hard to give herself credit for everything she has been through in a short amount of time.

“The hardest part of the job is not being hard on yourself,” she said. “I constantly catch myself questioning my judgment, criticizing myself in the mirror, the list goes on and on. They tell you to do the best you can do, but it’s also about knowing that you are enough.”

On Jan. 24, Jeannie took to Instagram to share one of her hacks for new mothers: Frida Mom briefs. While some would never post a photo of themselves in underwear just weeks after giving birth, The Real co-host wanted to give her 2.7 million followers an honest look at her postpartum life.

“I couldn’t believe I was showing a part of my body that I wasn’t even okay with as I passed each mirror daily,” she said.

