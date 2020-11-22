jeezy-and-jeannie-mai-discussed-offensive-comment

Published 13 hours ago

Jeezy and fiancé Jeannie Mai talked about offensive comments she made years ago about marrying a white man but having some “dark meat on the side” (referring to Black men), he revealed Saturday (Nov. 21) on The Morning Hustle radio show while promoting his latest album, The Recession 2.

“I’m a tell you how real she is. Before we even started dating, we had that conversation. First thing, when we really talked, she sat me down. She said, ‘Listen, it was something I said, and it might have gotten taken out of context, and I want you to listen to it in its entirety.’ I did,” Jeezy said in response to a question from co-host Lore’l.

While appearing on The Real in 2014, Mai said, “I loved Black guys. For me, dark meat on the side, white keeps me mean and lean. That’s why I married a white. That’s what I like.”

She faced backlash on social media in 2019 when Mai and Jeezy announced their relationship.

“I know her people. I know her family. I ain’t never felt no sense of racism,” the rapper said on the radio show. “She comes from the Bay. That’s Black culture. She knows E-40 better than me!”

