jennifer-garner-links-arms-with-daughter-seraphina,-13,-as-daughter-violet,-16,-stands-even-taller-than-mom

March 19, 2022 9:54PM EDT

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Garner’s daughter Violet, 16, towered over her mom as Jen linked arms with her other daughter Seraphina, 13, on a sweet family stroll.

For those of us who remember the other Bennifer like it was yesterday, seeing just how grown Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s daughters are could trigger a desire for a machine to slow down time. In new photos of Jen with daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, the girls look so grown up as they laughed with their mom on a sunny daytime walk. Violet stood even taller than Jen as Jen sweetly linked arms with Seraphina, clearly happy to be in the presence of her two favorite girls.

Jennifer Garner spent a day out in Brentwood with daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13. (BACKGRID)

In the photos, Violet and Seraphina’s unique personal style is also starting to shine through. Now that both girls are older and more prepared to make their own fashion decisions, they’ve clearly begun to find looks that work for them. While Violet chose printed flats, a long skirt, and a ribbed blue sweater for her family day out, Seraphina went for something slightly more punk-rock, donning white sneakers, grey joggers, and the iconic flannel-graphic tee combination so adored by her own dad. Jen herself looked cool and casual in fitted jeans, a navy sweater, and a delicate gold pendant.

Though Jen may no longer be in a relationship with her girls’ father, she and Ben have been sure to make comfortable co-parenting a priority even as things heat up between Ben and current love Jennifer Lopez. Ben and Jen were recently spotted together picking up their son Samuel,

