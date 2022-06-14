jennifer-lawrence-&-cooke-maroney-take-their-baby,-4-mos.,-out-for-a-lunch-date-in-la:-photos

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney have stepped out of their homes to enjoy a public outing with their newborn! The couple was photographed out and about in Los Angeles at Eataly, a popular Italian food marketplace inside the Westfield Century City mall, on June 13. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail (seen here), the Silver Linings Playbook actress, 31, wore a loose-fitting ensemble of baggy blue jeans and a white tee with a cat printed on it. She finished her look with white sandals. Cooke, a successful art dealer, also looked comfy in a pair of gray slacks, a gray hoodie with “Vermont” embroidered on it, and blue sneakers. Their little one was not seen, as he was in his stroller under a blanket.

Jennifer and Cooke have remained behind a veil of privacy since their child was born in February. They have yet to release their first child together’s name or gender, although people believe Ellen DeGeneres, 64, accidentally let the gender slip when she was interviewing Jennifer over the phone during one of her final episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While chatting, Ellen, who lives next to J.Law, brought up the new mom’s kid and said, “I do hear you sometimes talking to him and it’s really cute.” HollywoodLife reached out to reps for the actress but did not hear back.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence tied the knot in 2019 (Photo: Best Image/BACKGRID)

Jennifer was seen on a walk just one week after giving birth, but the first time she was spotted with her newborn came on April 12.

