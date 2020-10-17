Jennifer Lopez, 50, Looks Sensational Dancing In Crop Top & Leggings As She Prepares For The Weekend – Watch

Watch

October 17, 2020 2:13AM EDT

Jennifer Lopez danced into the weekend while vibing to Rick Ross’s hype-up anthem, ‘You Know I Got It.’ The workout queen wowed us with her toned muscles!

Jennifer Lopez, 51, is showing off both her dance moves and muscles to celebrate the beginning of the weekend! On Oct. 16, Alex Rodriguez, 45, shared a video of his superstar fiancée jamming out by the pool to Rick Ross’s 2018 track “You Know I Got It.” J.Lo danced in her Slick Dentelle high-top sneakers from The Kooples, and showed off her toned back muscles in a black sports bra and high-rise yoga leggings in a matching color.

Even when Friday rolls around, J.Lo’s still in her workout attire! The “Let’s Get Loud” singer is often pictured in a pair of leggings and coordinating sports bra, since she’s always getting her sweat on. Back in 2019, J.Lo’s personal trainer Dodd Romero let HollywoodLife in on the performer’s fitness secrets!

“She does high rep schemes, most all of her ab exercises go from 50, 35, 21, 14 reps. She never does the same ab routine twice so the body never acclimates and all her ab exercises are designed to lengthen and tighten the muscles,” Dodd EXCLUSIVELY told us at the time, adding, “She works out four to five days a week with weights and does cardio five to six days. She attacks every workout with 100% intensity.” And yes, this interview was before J.Lo started training for her legendary performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Jennifer Lopez is pictured out and about in a colorful workout set before the pandemic. (Photo Credit: SplashNews)

While J.Lo loves her workout outfits,

» Read Full Article