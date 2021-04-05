jennifer-lopez,-51,-rocks-a-sexy-plunging-swimsuit,-sheer-shirt-&-more-for-‘instyle’-beauty-issue

Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely gorgeous in a series of photos for InStyle’s May 2021 Beauty Issue! Check out the pics and learn more about how she balances career and motherhood.

Jennifer Lopez looked positively gorgeous in a series of photos for the May 2021 Beauty Issue of InStyle. The stunning, ageless beauty, 51, posed in a series of stunning looks for the spring cover, including a sheer top and jeans that looked perfect for the season. In the snap, featured on InStyle‘s official Instagram account, J.Lo lounged on the sand and gave the camera a gorgeous glance.

The white bodysuit designed by Re/Done accentuated J.Lo’s figure effortlessly, and she fashioned the perfect pair of jeans from Wrangler for the casual look. Her simple ensemble was accessorized with an Omega watch and a bracelet by Roberto Coin. While the lead image for InStyle‘s Beauty Issue highlighted J.Lo’s stunning, natural beauty, even more images in the issue featured J.Lo’s signature, sexy style and brilliant confidence!

In another photo from the magazine’s issue, which was featured on the cover, The Wedding Planner alum wore a Norma Kamali swimsuit that was perfect for the beach location. She accessorized with a Chanel watch that could just be glimpsed on her left wrist. J.Lo looked positively radiant and as confident as ever for the special issue of the magazine. And the outlet even comprised the feature with a slew of first-person accounts of the entertainer’s brilliant work ethic, beauty, and approach to her decades-long experience in the spotlight.

