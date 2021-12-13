jennifer-lopez-reveals-she-adopted-a-new-cat-hendrix-&-he’s-all-business-in-hilarious-video

Watch

December 12, 2021 10:10PM EST

Purr-fect timing! Gearing up for a festive holiday season, J. Lo gave fans a glimpse of Hendrix, the new family pet!

Jennifer Lopez is ringing in the holidays with a special furry friend! The 52-year-old icon gave her fans a a peek at the latest edition to her family: Hendrix the cat! Taking to her Instagram on December 11, the Hustlers star shared a clip of her gorgeously furnished living room, complete with a towering Christmas tree.

As she zoomed in on the holiday setup, cute little Hendrix could be seen just chilling, apparently settling into his fancy new digs just fine, but with a definite “all business” type of ‘tude! With Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree playing in the background, Hendrix hilariously kept it pretty serious, staring into the camera without moving an inch.

Introducing … #Hendrix!!!! 🐈‍⬛ 🎄 pic.twitter.com/EqPTNFmPaV

— jlo (@JLo) December 11, 2021

It looks like Jennifer decked out her halls to have quite the festive holiday season this year, the first one since she kindled her romance with Ben Affleck, 49, after the pair ending an engagement almost 18 years ago. Since they first confirmed Bennifer 2.0 was back in business, they have been spotted on dinner dates together, vacations and even holidays. The actor even brought his children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and 9-year-old Samuel to mingle with J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, 13, on Thanksgiving, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are going to make this Thanksgiving a family affair,” the insider said ahead of the holiday.

Ben recently opened up about his relationship with J.Lo.

