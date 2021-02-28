Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Kiss As The Singer Reveals Her Fiancé’s Nickname ‘Macho’ — See Pics

See Pics

Jennifer Lopez took a break from filming ‘Shogun Wedding’ in the Dominican Republic to pack on the PDA with her fiance Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have posed for a series of sweet snaps in the Dominican Republic. The pop star took a break from filming the upcoming comedy Shotgun Wedding, which also stars Josh Duhamel, to pack on the PDA with her athlete fiance — see the pics here and here. In the snapshots, the couple are seen cozying up by the ocean, with an idyllic coastline in the background. She captioned the post, “Feliz día de la independencia Dominicana,” revealing her nickname for the former Yankee: “Macho”.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer stunned in a form fitting white top, matching white jeans with rips at the knee, and gold accessories including large hoop earrings, layered necklaces and rings. Alex also opted for a white polo and grey pants, along with a silver watch and aviator sunglasses. He shares a second photo from the shoot, which showed the sun setting behind them. “¡Perfección en República Dominicana!,” he captioned the post.

The couple recently celebrated Valentine’s Day and their anniversary month, while in Miami! The former baseball star put together a lavish display for his love, and JLo took to her Instagram Story to share snippets of their celebration at a luxe hotel in Miami. The bed was decorated with rose petals in a heart shape along with their initials “J & A”. The video panned to ARod, who looked dapper in a suit and tie, before the singer gave fans a glimpse at the living area which was decorated with a light-up sign reading “ILY”.

