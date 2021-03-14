jennifer-lopez-and-alex-rodriguez-are-still-together

Published 11 minutes ago

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say they are still together.

According to a statement the couple released to CNN on Saturday (March 13), the singer and former All-Star baseball player remain in a relationship and are “working through some things.”

The two were up all night talking Friday (March 12) after news about the alleged breakup, reports Page Six.

“All the reports are inaccurate,” the report says. “We are working through some things.”

J-Lo and A-Rod have been in a relationship since 2017. They got engaged in 2019 but they have postponed the wedding twice, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the report notes. “Lopez recently revealed that she and Rodriguez saw a therapist during their time in quarantine,” the report says.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

