Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Snuggling At LA Lakers Game – Sweet New Photo

See Pic

December 8, 2021 12:59AM EST

Bennifer fans were gifted a Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sighting at the Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers game.

What’s a sports game without a Bennifer sighting? Not a very good one at all. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sat courtside at the game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. The two were all smiles as they held hands and enjoyed the basketball game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Bennifer sighting at the lakers game pic.twitter.com/RE6seTQS9f

— Fidel Martinez (@fidmart85) December 8, 2021

J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, were also featured on the Jumbotron, per game goers on Twitter.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez being the cutest couple pic.twitter.com/uKK7pb6anj

— bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) December 8, 2021

No, you aren’t in a 2002 time warp: following their split in 2004, Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in May, ushering in a new Bennifer era for a new generation. The reconciliation came after the singer split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April.

The romance has been growing strong ever since: the two have gone on vacation together, celebrated their birthdays, and spent time with each other’s children over the holidays. J.Lo shares twins Max and Emme, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In his Wall Street Journal profile published on Dec. 1, Ben called the reconciliation “beautiful” and reveled at the beauty of second chances. “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me,” he said.

