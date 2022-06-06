Menu
Jennifer Lopez Gives Sweet Shoutout To Ben Affleck On Stage At 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

June 6, 2022
The sweetest after-party.

Jennifer Lopez was honored with the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and while on stage, the superstar revealed her low-key celebration plans with Ben Affleck, who was not in attendance.

“Ben and everybody at home, hi!,” she exclaimed during her acceptance speech on June 5 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. “Wait for me to have dinner, I’ll be home by 7!”

Before the sweet shoutout to her fiancé, J. Lo reflected on her onscreen legacy, saying she shares a deep connection with all the characters she’s taken on.

“I’m not any of the women that I’ve played, but there’s a part of what is deeply true to me in every one of those characters,” she shared. “And since you cannot create truth unless you really lived it.”

Jennifer—who remains the only artist to have a No. 1 album and No. 1 movie simultaneously—went on to thank numerous people in her life, including those who have challenged along the way.

“I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart,” she said. “The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself because that’s how I knew I had to grow. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong”

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

As the 52-year-old thanked her children—14 year-old twins Max and Emme—for “teaching me to love,” she teared up with emotion.

