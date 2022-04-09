jennifer-lopez’s-green-engagement-ring:-everything-to-know-about-the-$5m-rare-diamond

Last time it was pink, this time it’s a green diamond — one of the rarest gems in the world. Learn more about the spectacular diamond Ben Affleck presented to Jennifer Lopez!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are once again engaged! The “Dear Ben” singer confirmed the happy news on April 8th as she gave fans a look at her stunning green engagement ring worth an estimated $5M via her OnTheJLo newsletter. This isn’t the first time Jennifer, 52, has sported a colored engagement ring: Ben iconically presented her with a pink one in 2002, and Marc Anthony proposed with a blue one — but green is, in fact, the rarest of them all (and also Jennifer’s favorite color).

The main reason green diamonds are so rare is because the diamond has to be exposed to uranium in order to get that unique shade: “[The stone] has to be irradiated by beta or gamma waves for long enough to turn the stone green for long enough to turn the stone green — the color is from irradiation and it’s incredibly rare,” says Amanda Smith. This is in addition to the diamond growing large in size, while also still hitting criteria of being a gem quality diamond without any visible flaws, she adds.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez confirmed their engagement on April 8. (Stoianov / BACKGRID)

The color green is significant to Jennifer, who has worn the shade on many occasions — including back in 2000 at the GRAMMYs with that jungle print Versace dress. “I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you remember a certain green dress,” she wrote a month ago in her OnTheJLo newsletter.

