jennifer-lopez-holds-hands-with-ben-affleck’s-son-samuel,-10,-while-house-hunting:-photo

Jennifer Lopez is ready to be a loving stepmom to fiancé Ben Affleck‘s kids! The “Let’s Get Loud” singer was spotted holding hands with Ben’s 10-year-old son Samuel while out house hunting. J.Lo wore what appeared to be a navy-and-green-colored flannel dress while Ben wore a dark-colored sweater and khakis. Samuel held Jennifer’s hand as the trio stepped out on the balcony of a potential home, seeing how they like the view.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and Samuel Affleck out looking for houses (Splashnews).

During an additional house hunting trip in Los Angeles, the soon-to-be-married-couple were seen walking out of a large property and heading into a black Range Rover, as Ben was the perfect gentleman, holding the car door open for his lady! Both again kept things casual, yet stylish for the outing, with J.Lo giving early aughts vibes in a long grey duster and dark flared jeans while Ben opted for a dark blue button down and khakis.

It looks like the couple is still searching for their ideal space. Prior to today and when the below photo was snapped, they were spotted out and about on April 15 looking for the perfect place to call home. The Town actor, 49, and “Dear Ben” singer, 52, were seen checking out some ritzy properties in the Los Angeles area on Friday, this time even looking at a house right next door to Kylie Jenner! The newly engaged couple were photographed outside of the property listed for $43 million, which would put them near the 24-year-old’s $36.5 million resort-style Mapleton Drive home.

