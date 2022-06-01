Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Jennifer Lopez Honors Fiancé Ben Affleck With Manicure That Matches Engagement Ring

May 31, 2022
jennifer-lopez-honors-fiance-ben-affleck-with-manicure-that-matches-engagement-ring
Written by
0

View gallery

BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ VANITY FAIR PARTY AT THE 2003 OSCARS / ACADEMY AWARDS AT MORTONS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 23 MAR 2003

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take his kids Seraphina and Samuel to look at a houses in Los Angeles on Sunday. The newly engaged couple were spotted this past friday checking out commercial real estate amid news they recently splashed out on a $50m lovenest. The couple spent about two hours checking out three different homes on Sunday afternoon. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 11 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take his kids Seraphina and Samuel to look at a houses in Los Angeles on Sunday. The newly engaged couple were spotted this past friday checking out commercial real estate amid news they recently splashed out on a $50m lovenest. The couple spent about two hours checking out three different homes on Sunday afternoon. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 11 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Ben Affleck put a ring on it, and now Jennifer Lopez is honoring him with the cutest detail. The 52-year-old superstar got her nails glamorized by celebrity nail technician Tom Bachik and added a sweet tribute to Ben, 49. Her nails looked fresh with a nude color on them and the most adorable gold “J” and “B” on her ring finger and a matching heart on her middle finger.  Tom showed off his work on Instagram and captioned his post, “If you know… then you know … Jen and Ben forever #couplegoals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik.” Of course, Jennifer’s 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring was also featured in the picture.

The new nails come just shy of two months after the iconic couple got engaged after rekindling their romance in 2021. Jen and Ben announced their plans to walk down the aisle on April 8 via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter. She directed her fans there via an intimate video shared on her Instagram page in which she teased she had a “more personal” and “special story to share.”

Since then, the couple has been working to bring to life their new journey together, which includes house hunting. “Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company,” an insider close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

paulina-porizkova-reveals-ric-ocasek-controlled-what-she-wore-&-what-she-did:-why-she-stayed

Paulina Porizkova Reveals Ric Ocasek Controlled What She Wore & What She Did: Why She Stayed

November 30, 2021
derek-chauvin-prosecution's-star-witness-says-od-didn't-kill-george-floyd

Derek Chauvin Prosecution's Star Witness Says OD Didn't Kill George Floyd

April 8, 2021
kate-hudson’s-dad:-everything-to-know-about-bill-hudson-&-her-relationship-with-kurt-russell

Kate Hudson’s Dad: Everything To Know About Bill Hudson & Her Relationship With Kurt Russell

April 22, 2022