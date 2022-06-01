Jennifer Lopez Honors Fiancé Ben Affleck With Manicure That Matches Engagement Ring

View gallery

Ben Affleck put a ring on it, and now Jennifer Lopez is honoring him with the cutest detail. The 52-year-old superstar got her nails glamorized by celebrity nail technician Tom Bachik and added a sweet tribute to Ben, 49. Her nails looked fresh with a nude color on them and the most adorable gold “J” and “B” on her ring finger and a matching heart on her middle finger. Tom showed off his work on Instagram and captioned his post, “If you know… then you know … Jen and Ben forever #couplegoals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik.” Of course, Jennifer’s 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring was also featured in the picture.

The new nails come just shy of two months after the iconic couple got engaged after rekindling their romance in 2021. Jen and Ben announced their plans to walk down the aisle on April 8 via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter. She directed her fans there via an intimate video shared on her Instagram page in which she teased she had a “more personal” and “special story to share.”

Since then, the couple has been working to bring to life their new journey together, which includes house hunting. “Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company,” an insider close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets,

