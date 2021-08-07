Jennifer Lopez Rocks Frilly Green Dress After Romantic Birthday Getaway With Ben Affleck — Watch

Video

August 7, 2021 12:41AM EDT

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a green Elie Saab dress following her birthday getaway with BF Ben Affleck. See the look.

Jennifer Lopez looks like springtime personified in her latest Instagram post. The singer, 52, stunned in a frilly green Elie Saab dress with lace detailing and a collar. J.Lo even appropriately used Frank Sinatra’s “Young at Heart” for the Reel shared on Friday, Aug. 6.

The singer accessorized the look with a pair of matching green strappy heels. She posed among the natural greenery to showcase the dreamy earthy color. She captioned the post with a fairy emoji and tagged her glam squad.

The dreamlike Reel comes after J.Lo celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Ben Affleck in Europe. The couple spent a few days in France to ring in the singer’s 52nd year on July 24. After soaking up the sun aboard a yacht, Bennifer celebrated at a nightclub with some friends.

The actor, 48, gifted his girlfriend custom jewelry pieces from luxury brand Foundrae for her birthday — ones that represent their “wild” and “untamed” relationship. The “Jenny From the Block” singer could be seen with the pieces in her birthday Instagram post (below).

Foundrae creative director and co-founder Beth Bugdaycay previously told E! News that Ben was heavily involved in creating the pieces that told a story about their rekindled romance. “With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth,” Beth told the outlet.

“For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild,

» Read Full Article