Jennifer Lopez Says Kids Max & Emme, 13, Are ‘Finding Their Own Identities’ — Watch

Interview

February 5, 2022 8:41PM EST

They are who they are! Jennifer Lopez opened up to Jimmy Fallon about how her pre-tween twins Max and Emme are ‘finding their own identities’ when she dropped in on The Tonight Show on Feb. 5.

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez, 52, who stopped in at The Tonight Show on Feb. 5 to promote her new film ‘Marry Me,’ talked raising teenage twins Max and Emme, 13, and how they’re changing from the babies they once were. Opening up to host Jimmy Fallon, 47, JLo lamented that, although she wishes they would still sit on her lap, Max and Emme “need to distance themselves, like ‘It’s my life.’”

Jennifer Lopez stopped in at the Tonight Show to promote her new film ‘Marry Me,’ and talked raising teenagers with host Jimmy Fallon. (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

In the interview, Jennifer shared her thoughts about watching her two kids, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 53, grow up and become “adult people in a little body.” She emphasized how her teens “need” to establish themselves away from their superstar mom and make the statement: “‘It’s my life, I have my own identity, I am who I am, this is what I feel about the world, this is what I think.’” However, Jennifer herself proved everyone has some kid in them when Jimmy pointed out her mom in the audience to the star’s delight. Her mom, who J Lo told Jimmy she gets her personality from, looked overjoyed to be at the event, and Jennifer couldn’t help but light up when she saw her. She even joked her mom “still likes me to sit on her lap.”

