Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin Returning For Zombieland Sequel

The long-awaited sequel to Zombieland is finally going to happen, and as it turns out, the original cast is back. The Hollywood Reporter got the exclusive on this exciting news, indicating Sony’s intent to move forward with Zombieland 2. Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, and Jesse Eisenberg are all set to reprise their roles. None of the actors have commented yet but they’ve all been in support of a sequel so it goes to reason they’re onboard with the project.

Additionally, the reports from THR indicates Wichita, Tallahassee, Columbus, and Little Rock will venture to Washington. And somewhere along the way, they’ll encounter new survivors who could present problems for the tight-knit family. Though, the main group will suffer from internal squabbles as well.

In the first installment, the group struggled to trust one another but a little opening-up brought them together in the end. Now, however, it looks like living together is becoming a bit more complicated than anticipated. Hopefully, they can come together again because rival survivors spell trouble for the group’s safety altogether.

As far as the sequel’s release goes, it’s expected to begin filming in January with a premiere in October—assuming nothing delays it further. An October premiere would also coincide with the 10th-anniversary premiere of Zombieland. Hmm, could it have been Sony’s intent to release the sequel on the anniversary all along? Probably not, but the release does come at an awfully strange time.

Whatever the studio’s plans, bringing back the original cast and crew present a chance to create a bigger universe. We’ve seen a glimpse at the Zombieland universe in the brief Amazon series and more could be on the way. There’s no telling what Sony intends to do with the property but depending on how Zombieland 2 ends, spin-offs may be possible.

