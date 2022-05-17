jessica-alba’s-kids:-meet-her-3-awesome-little-ones

View gallery

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jessica Alba, 41, is a prolific actress with dozens of high-profile credits to her name. She’s best known for roles in Fantastic Four, Good Luck Chuck, Valentine’s Day, Little Fockers, The Eye, and Meet Bill, among others. She found success early on, too, with roles like Camp Nowhere and The Secret World of Alex Mack coming as early as age 13. These days, the former child star is busy raising her own little batch of Hollywood royalty, and is now the mother of Honor, 13, and Haven, 10, and Hayes, 4, all with her producer husband Cash Warren, whom she married in 2008. Here’s everything to know about Jessica’s three kids!

Honor Jessica Alba and her two daughters, Honor and Haven. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Honor Marie Warren was born on June 7, 2008, the first child of the couple who famously met on the set of Fantastic Four. Jessica is undoubtedly proud of Honor, regularly posting about her achievements at school and other accomplishments. In 2021, she took to Instagram to wish her eldest daughter a happy 13th birthday, pointing out that Honor is already taller than her, and that she’s growing too quickly!

“My teenager!!!! This is 13!” she captioned a beautiful photo of Honor wearing jeans and a black jacket. “Yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me of on the daily.

» Read Full Article