jessica-simpson’s-daughter-birdie,-2,-smiles-after-a-successful-trip-to-the-dentist

See Pic

February 7, 2022 11:28PM EST

Jessica Simpson’s daughter Birdie showed off her adorable pearly whites as mom boasted that she had no cavities.

Jessica Simpson is one proud mama after her two-year-old daughter passed her trip to the dentist with flying colors. In fact, she was so proud that she shared the results along with an adorable picture of Birdie with her fans on Instagram. Birdie flashed a toothy smile as she was engulfed by the big dentist’s chair. She rocked pigtails as she wore an adorable beige sweatshirt and sweatpants.

“No cavities for the Birdie girl!” the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer exclaimed in the post’s caption. She also shared an adorable throwback pic of her other two kids Maxwell, 9, and Ace, 8, from when they had their own dentist appointments. No one can say that her kids don’t take care of their teeth.

Birdie’s getting bigger by the day! It seems like just yesterday that the “Take My Breath Away” singer was ringing in her youngest daughter’s second birthday. They took a family pic of the occasion with mom, dad Eric Johnson, daughter Maxwell and son Ace and Birdie herself, both holding donuts and posted it to Instagram. We started Birdie’s birthday celebration the moment she woke up with her favorite breakfast…DONUTS 🍩🎉 I can’t believe my baby is 2.” That was all the way backing March. Next month, her little toddler will be turning three.

Jessica Simpson and her daughter Maxwell. (SplashNews.com)

Even though she’s growing up fast, the pop star makes sure to spend plenty of time with her baby girl. She proved that Birdie really is her mini-me in an adorable selfie post of them making the same silly face.

» Read Full Article