jessica-simpson’s-precious-daughter-birdie,-1,-looks-like-her-mini-me-in-sunhat-&-tiny-swimsuit:-see-pic

January 12, 2021 1:00PM EST

Jessica Simpson couldn’t help but gush about her ‘beautiful’ one-year-old daughter, Birdie, after posting a new photo of the cutie in a black and white swimsuit and little hat! See the sweet photo!

Jessica Simpson‘s one-year-old daughter, Birdie, is looking more and more like her famous mom every single day! The singer and actress, 40, proved that her youngster is basically her mini-me when she took to Instagram on January 11. In the post, Jessica captured her adorable baby girl rocking a little black and white two-piece and a Gucci sunhat.

Birdie, who Jessica shares with husband Eric Johnson, 41, wasn’t paying any mind to the camera as Jessica snapped the photo. Instead, she glanced off to the side and looked absolutely precious in her repose. Fans could just glimpse her pretty blonde locks, too — just like her mom! “My beautiful Bird,” Jessica captioned the sweet image.

There’s no denying how absolutely devoted Jessica is to her three children, including daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, 8, and son Ace Knute Johnson, 7. More than anything, she loves sharing intimate moments from her life with her legions of longtime fans, who have watched Jessica become a mother over the course of the last decade! But this isn’t the first, or last, time that Jessica has gushed about her youngest.

On December 1, Jessica captured her precious baby girl inspecting the Johnson-Simpson household’s vast collection of shoes! At one point, Birdie held up what appeared to be a high heel from Jessica’s own collection. “The irony to Birdie’s love for shoes is that I was so swollen when I was pregnant with her that I couldn’t wear any.

