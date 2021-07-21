jessica-springsteen:-5-things-to-know-about-bruce’s-equestrian-daughter,-29,-making-her-olympics-debut

The Boss’ daughter will make her Olympic debut at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Here are five facts about longtime equestrian Jessica Springsteen.

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of musician Bruce (yes, as in “The Boss”) and Patti Scialfa, is headed to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The equestrian, 29, has secured a spot on Team USA’s jumping team ahead of the games on July 23, marking her Olympic debut. The four-member team will also include two-time gold medalist McLain Ward, silver medalist Kent Farrington, and gold medalist Laura Kraut.

The equestrian appeared on TODAY on Monday, July 19 and told host Hoda Kotb that her famous parents were elated about her making the team. “They were so excited,” Jessica said. “They’ve supported me since I was little. This has been a huge dream of mine ever since I can remember and the sport has become such a passion for them as well. I feel like we’ve been on this journey together, so they were just so happy.”

Bruce Springsteen with daughter Jessica and wife Patti Scialfa. (Shutterstock)

Learn more about the soon-to-be Olympian with the five facts below.

Jessica Has Been Riding Competitively Since The Age of 5

Per her United States Equestrian Federation profile, Jessica is a lifelong equestrian who began her competitive riding journey at the age of 5. The equestrian told CNN in 2019 that riding has always been a part of her life. “We had a really grounded upbringing, and it was nice that I always had riding to focus on and have something a little bit for myself,” she said. “I think that really helped me grow and become who I am today.

» Read Full Article