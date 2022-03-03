jesus-appears-to-villanelle-in-drag-in-this-killing-eve-sneak-peek

How Sandra Oh’s Personal Experience Prepared Her for “The Chair”

Killing Eve‘s latest episode proves we really were made in God’s image.

While some people imagine Jesus Christ as a bearded man in white robes, it seems the assassin sees herself in the religious figure. In a sneak preview of episode two, airing Sunday, Mar. 6, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) finds God’s only begotten son in her tent—only, he’s wearing thigh-high gold boots, a white robe and a costume halo, as well as impressively applied makeup.

“Everyone experiences me differently,” the bearded Villanelle/Jesus Christ/hallucination says as Villanelle sits on their lap. “I appear to some as an angel, to some as a voice in the clouds and to some as a burning bush.”

But for Villanelle, Jesus Christ says, “I’m you in drag. Does that make sense?”

And in a weird way, it does. Because only a person like Villanelle can see herself as a more dramatic and stylish version of God.

When season four of Killing Eve premiered on Sunday, Feb. 27, viewers were surprised to see that Villanelle had handed over her gun in exchange for a Bible. She’s now a devoted follower of Christ, telling her priest, “I have faith I’m not as s–tty inside as some people think I am.”

Of course, this seems more like a phase than a true conversion, seeing as she has already killed someone—an act that goes directly against one of God’s 10 Commandments, you know, the one that says, “Thou shall not kill”?

But it seems Villanelle is in denial about who she truly is, as her Jesus Christ tells her,

