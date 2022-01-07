jim-carrey-plays-a-soft-rock-radio-host-on-the-weeknd’s-new-album-&-fans-go-wild

‘Dawn FM’ has arrived, and The Weeknd’s new album featured a surprising cameo from Jim Carrey.

2022 has gotten off to a great and strange start. Two years after The Weeknd helped many endure the strain of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the singer (b. Abel Tesfaye) has returned with the highly-anticipated follow-up, Dawn FM. Helping him usher in this new era was a handful of collaborators, which included Jim Carrey. Yes, the man behind The Mask, Man on the Moon, and Bruce Almighty was a part of The Weeknd’s new album in a way that none expected. The actor basically plays a soft-rock radio host in the form of a DJ, and he helps lead listeners through the entire album. It’s pretty amazing and fans are loving it.

Jim Carrey is “so clutch”, one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “God bless Jim Carrey”.

The Weeknd really got Jim Carrey to narrate on his album 😭

— Zuzu (@Zuko__28) January 7, 2022

This appearance by the former In Living Color funnyman wasn’t a complete surprise. “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel last night,” Jim tweeted on Jan. 3, shortly after The Weeknd announced his new album, along with the list of contributors. Jim said that the new project was “deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.” The Weeknd saw Jim’s comment and responded to the kindness with love of his own. “Thank you for being a part of this,” wrote Abel. “It’s kismet. Full circle.”

I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night.

» Read Full Article