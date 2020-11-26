jimmie-allen-forced-to-cancel-macy’s-parade-performance-with-noah-cyrus-due-to-‘family-emergency’

See Message

November 26, 2020 1:14PM EST

Someone was missing from the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Jimmie Allen! The country star was supposed to perform with Noah Cyrus, but he had to cancel due to a last-minute ‘minor’ emergency.

“What up peeps,” Jimmie Allen posted to his Instagram on Nov. 25, a day before he and Noah Cyrus were set to sing their duet, “This Is Us,” at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Unfortunately, just like every other concert in 2020, this performance had to be canceled. “Wanted to check in here and let ya know that unfortunately, I won’t be able to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year due to a minor family emergency,” wrote Jimmie. “I’m still looking forward to watching the Parade with the family like we always do. Hopefully, one year soon, I’ll be watching it from one of the floats. Happy Thanksgiving.”

pic.twitter.com/dFLbDPvJbG

— Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) November 25, 2020

The story of “This Is Us” starts with Ash Bowers, Jimmie’s manager. Ash, according to Taste of Country, collaborates with Noah’s label, on occasion. Noah had a song that was in search of another voice, and through Jimmie’s manager, it ended up in his hands. Jimmie loved how the song fit his sonic mix of pop, country, and R&B, and how it could be viewed as being more than a love song. “I looked at it, not just a relationship, but friendships and stuff I’ve had,” he told Taste of Country. “That lyric, ‘You were just you and I was just me …’ We were kids,

» Read Full Article