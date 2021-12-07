megan-thee-stallion-is-a-sexy-nurse-in-new-video-for-christmas-song-with-jimmy-fallon-&-ariana-grande

Watch

December 7, 2021 12:09AM EST

This holiday season just got a lot jollier, thanks to Jimmy Fallon and two of his special helpers – Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.

Mariah Carey got another challenge to her title of Queen of All Christmas Music. Days after Elton John and Ed Sheeran decided to drop some holiday cheer with their new single, Jimmy Fallon decided to get in on the fa-la-la fun….and he wasn’t alone! The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host recruited Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion for “It Was A… (Masked Christmas),” a holiday song that could have only come during this time of COVID.

As Jimmy and Ariana sang about wearing masks and waiting for boosters, Megan Thee Stallion appeared as a sexy nurse ready to give them their shots. Check it out above!

Jimmy alerted the world to his new song on Monday (Dec. 6) afternoon. “Guys. I can’t believe I’m typing this but – I’m dropping a new single and video tonight with [Ariana] and [Megan],” he tweeted, along with the single’s artwork. “I am so damn excited!!!” replied Joan Grande, Ariana’s mother. “You are so incredibly cute,” responded Ariana. “Thank you mama!” On Ariana’s Twitter page, she wrote how making the song was “the most fun ever. Love you !!!! both so much.” Megan responded with, “Love y’all.”

Ariana Grande is no stranger to Christmas songs.

