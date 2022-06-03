arizona-cardinals-player-jj-watt-&-wife-kealia-ohai-expecting-1st-child-together

View gallery

JJ Watt and wife Kealia Ohai are going to be parents! The Arizona Cardinals defensive end, 33, and the Chicago Red Stars soccer player, 30, announced on June 2 that they are expecting their first child together. They each posted the news on their respective Instagram accounts with several photos from a maternity shoot. “Could not be more excited,” JJ wrote alongside four photos (seen here). Kealia shared two photos from the same shoot and revealed her due date is in October. Neither mentioned the gender of their future child.

The maternity shoot appeared to take place at their Arizona residence. JJ donned a tight, gray three-quarter sleeve shirt with dark wash blue jeans. He accessorized with two gold chain necklaces and finished the look with bright white sneakers. Kealia opted for a simple brown bodycon camisole dress and did not wear shoes. She wore two necklaces as well and had her short brunette hair curled.

JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai speak at an event (Photo: Jake Seiner/AP/Shutterstock)

The athletes began dating in 2016 after meeting through Kealia’s sister, Megan Cushing, who is married to JJ’s former Houston Texans teammate Brian Cushing, per People. They announced their engagement in 2019 via social media and JJ called himself “the luckiest man in the world.” JJ asked for Kealia’s hand in marriage as the sun went down over the water. They walked down the aisle in Feb. 2020 surrounded by family and friends in the Bahamas.

JJ and Kealia are not afraid to show their love for each other on social media.

